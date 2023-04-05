Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 749,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,410 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,446.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

