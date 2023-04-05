Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,692 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.