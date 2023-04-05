DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FOUR opened at $73.01 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,518,000 after buying an additional 314,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,277,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after buying an additional 263,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

