Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
ONCT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
