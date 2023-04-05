Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ONCT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

