Renalytix Plc to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renalytix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renalytix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Renalytix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Renalytix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Renalytix has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 239.26% and a negative net margin of 1,411.70%.

Institutional Trading of Renalytix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Renalytix by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Renalytix by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 574,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,655 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.