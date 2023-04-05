Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after buying an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,462,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $240,414.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

