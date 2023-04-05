Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $958.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

FUL opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $33,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth $321,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.