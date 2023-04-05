Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Financial Comparison

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 12.84% 6.28% 0.54% ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rhinebeck Bancorp and ECB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $54.49 million 1.55 $7.00 million $0.63 11.86 ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 4.10 $2.72 million N/A N/A

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner-occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment is composed of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

