Financial Contrast: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and SmartRent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartRent $167.82 million 3.03 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -5.20

Risk & Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent.

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eviation Aircraft and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83

SmartRent has a consensus target price of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 114.95%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmartRent beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

