Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 3.8 %
Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
