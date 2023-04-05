B. Riley Weighs in on AST SpaceMobile, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

