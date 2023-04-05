Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 725 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.87 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.36 billion -$6.94 million 23.32

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.18%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition peers beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.