FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Uni-Select Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

UNS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$46.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.04. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$26.04 and a 12-month high of C$47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

