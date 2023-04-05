Pioneer Natural Resources Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.