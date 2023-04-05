FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Issued By Cormark

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Westaim in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

CVE:WED opened at C$2.91 on Wednesday. Westaim has a 1-year low of C$2.29 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$411.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60.

In other Westaim news, Director Parag Shah acquired 273,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$805,983.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

