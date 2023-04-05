Head to Head Comparison: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) versus MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MainStreet Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerce Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.98%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 30.08% 16.25% 1.45% Commerce Bancshares 31.60% 18.60% 1.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $88.68 million 1.94 $26.67 million $3.27 6.99 Commerce Bancshares $1.55 billion 4.70 $488.40 million $3.85 15.13

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats MainStreet Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

