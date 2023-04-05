Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.51%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

