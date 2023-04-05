FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECK. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE TECK opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.