Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Issued By KeyCorp

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for WideOpenWest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for WideOpenWest’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WOW opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after buying an additional 130,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,431,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 315,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,717,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 305,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,509,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

