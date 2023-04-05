Analysts Set Expectations for Tingo Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIO)

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Tingo Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Tingo Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Tingo Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Tingo Group Price Performance

Shares of TIO opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Tingo Group has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Tingo Group Company Profile

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

Featured Articles

