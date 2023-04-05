Litchfield Hills Research Comments on Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ADIL stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
Further Reading
