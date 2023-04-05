Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alimera Sciences in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALIM. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

