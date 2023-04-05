Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

AVDL stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

