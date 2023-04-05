Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.