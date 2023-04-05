Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:BNOV opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

