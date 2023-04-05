Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

