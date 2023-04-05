Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYW stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.