Sigma Planning Corp Buys 50,678 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.14% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

