Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

WYNN opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $117.17.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

