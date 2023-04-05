Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,497 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 960,514 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 665,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 619,098 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 387,082 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.