Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.78 million, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 1,000.10%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

