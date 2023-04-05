Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

