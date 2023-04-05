Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

