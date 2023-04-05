NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 61,837 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 61,837 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,073.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,644,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,025.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NN alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 277,568 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $285,895.04.

NN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of NN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NN by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.