Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells 24,364 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,772.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,773,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.