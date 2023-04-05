Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $668.68 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $647.55 and its 200 day moving average is $574.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

