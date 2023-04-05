6,000 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

