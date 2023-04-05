Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $204,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.