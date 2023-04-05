Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $168,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 153,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.