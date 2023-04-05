Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $155,000 in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNY. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BNY opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

