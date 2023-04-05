abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

