Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.