Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of VGM opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.