Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 314,715 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JEQ opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

