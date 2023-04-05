Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. acquired 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 15,485,714 shares of company stock worth $6,444,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPK opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.68.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

