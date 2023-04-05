Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 443 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $689.29 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $711.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $681.61 and a 200 day moving average of $585.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

