Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

