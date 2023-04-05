530 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,297,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $484.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $554.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

