Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

