Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

VDE stock opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

